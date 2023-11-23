Gold futures rise Rs 96 to Rs 61,120/10 gm

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 96 to Rs 61,120 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 96 or 0.16 per cent at Rs 61,120 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,555 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.15 per cent to USD 2,016.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU