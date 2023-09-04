Gold futures rise Rs 98 to Rs 59,493/10 gm

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Gold price on Monday rose Rs 98 to Rs 59,493 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 98 or 0.16 per cent at Rs 59,493 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,166 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.16 per cent higher at USD 1,970.30 per ounce in New York. PTI HG ANU ANU