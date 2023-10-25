Gold futures rise to Rs 60,545 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday marginally rose by Rs 8 to Rs 60,545 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded marginally higher by Rs 8 or 0.01 per cent at Rs 60,545 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,486 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures declined 0.10 per cent to USD 1,984.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW