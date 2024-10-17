Advertisment
Gold futures rise to Rs 76,847/10g

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday increased Rs 183 to Rs 76,847 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 183 or 0.24 per cent at Rs 76,847 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,973 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures decreased 0.36 per cent to USD 2,683.38 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW

