Gold futures rise to Rs 77,496/10g; hit fresh peak intra-day

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday increased Rs 389 to Rs 77,496 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

During the day, gold futures hit an all-time high of Rs 77,667 per 10 grams.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 389 or 0.5 per cent at Rs 77,496 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,973 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.52 per cent to USD 2,706.81 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW