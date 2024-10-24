Gold futures rise to Rs 78,305/10g

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 493 to Rs 78,305 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 493 or 0.63 per cent at Rs 78,305 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,721 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.73 per cent to USD 2,735.35 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW