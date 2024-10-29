Gold futures rise to Rs 78,795/10g

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 229 to Rs 78,795 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 229 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 78,795 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,327 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.35 per cent to USD 2,752.81 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR