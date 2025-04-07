Gold futures slip on weak global cues

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday marginally declined Rs 10 to Rs 88,065 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded marginally lower by Rs 10 or 0.01 per cent to Rs 88,065 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,515 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures declined 0.55 per cent to USD 3,021.51 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW