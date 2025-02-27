Gold futures slump Rs 723 to Rs 85,151 per 10 g

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday slumped by Rs 723 to Rs 85,151 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 723 or 0.84 per cent to Rs 85,151 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,248 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

Globally, gold futures slipped below the USD 2,900-mark as the yellow metal prices declined USD 36.50 or 1.25 per cent to USD 2,894.10 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG SHW