Gold futures surge Rs 1,326 to Rs 98,030/10 g

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday surged Rs 1,326 to Rs 98,030 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 1,326 or 1.37 per cent at Rs 98,030 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,669 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.56 per cent to USD 3,373.78 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU