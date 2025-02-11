Gold futures touch all-time high at Rs 86,360/10 g

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday touched all-time high levels to trade at Rs 86,360 per 10 grams in futures, taking cues from the global market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery hit a record high for the second consecutive day at Rs 86,360 per 10 grams in the morning trade.

The contract later pared the gains to trade Rs 206 or 0.24 per cent lower at Rs 85,610 per 10 grams with an open interest of 17,155 lots.

According to analysts, MCX gold prices have continued their record-breaking streak. Globally, gold futures rose beyond USD 2,930 during the day, setting a new record high, fuelled by strong safe-haven demand amid rising trade tensions and economic uncertainties.

Internationally, gold futures touched a lifetime high of USD 2,968.39 per ounce earlier in the day in New York.

"In 2025, prices have risen...due to the uncertain economic situation and increased buying from central banks, both of which have supported gold prices," Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst-Commodities at Axis Securities, said. PTI DR HG SHW