Gold gains Rs 200; silver climbs Rs 300

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Gold prices gained Rs 200 to Rs 63,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a jump in precious metal prices in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The prices of the yellow metal ended at Rs 63,100 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also advanced Rs 300 to Rs 76,700 per kilogram, while it had closed at Rs 76,400 per kg in the previous close.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,038 per ounce, up by USD 7 from the previous close.

"Gold traded higher on Tuesday, boosted by falling US Treasury yields and safe haven buying," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Moreover, silver was also up at USD 23.15 per ounce in the global markets, while it had closed at USD 22.99 per ounce in the previous trade.

Investors are also looking forward to the US Fed's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting which could provide cues on interest rate decision, Gandhi added. PTI HG SHW