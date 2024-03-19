Gold jumps Rs 110; silver tumble Rs 500

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Gold price jumped Rs 110 to Rs 66,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with firm trends in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 66,140 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

However, silver tumbled Rs 500 to Rs 76,500 per kg. In the previous trade, it had ended at Rs 77,000 per kg.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 66,250 per 10 grams, up Rs 110 from the previous close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,159 per ounce, up USD 3 against the previous close.

Gold prices traded in a narrow range before the outcome of the most crucial US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which is due on Wednesday. The meeting may provide hints regarding when interest rate cuts this year are likely to occur, Gandhi added.

However, silver was trading lower at USD 24.91 per ounce. It had settled at USD 25.11 per ounce in the previous close. PTI HG TRB TRB