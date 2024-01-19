Gold jumps Rs 250; silver rallies Rs 400

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Gold prices jumped by Rs 250 to Rs 63,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a global rally in the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

Advertisment

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 62,750 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also rallied Rs 400 to Rs 76,000 per kg from Rs 75,600 per kg in the previous close.

Snapping its three-day losing streak, spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,000 per 10 grams, up by Rs 250, amid recovery in the overseas markets, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Advertisment

In the overseas markets, gold was trading higher at USD 2,027 per ounce, while it had finished at USD 2,010 per ounce in the previous trade.

Silver was also marginally higher at USD 22.81 per ounce.

Uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict is contributing to the safe-haven demand for gold prices. Additionally, investors are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates following positive US economic data, Navneet Damani, Senior VP of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. PTI HG MR