Gold jumps Rs 300; silver climbs Rs 400

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 300 to Rs 60,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

Advertisment

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 59,800 per 10 grams.

Silver also bounced Rs 400 to Rs 77,500 per kg.

"Gold advanced on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,100/10 gram, up by Rs 300 following positive cues from overseas markets.

Advertisment

"Investors will now monitor the US ADP private employment and estimate of Q2 gross domestic product data which is due later today," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,936 per ounce and USD 24.60 per ounce, respectively.

Gold rallied to its three-week highs as the dollar and treasury yields slipped amidst weak economic data points, said Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.