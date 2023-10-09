Gold jumps Rs 300; silver rallies Rs 500

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Gold prices jumped Rs 300 to Rs 58,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid strong cues in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

Advertisment

The precious metal had closed at Rs 58,050 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also rallied Rs 500 to Rs 72,500 per kilogram.

"Geopolitical concerns cause a new wave of worldwide risk aversion, which helps safe haven assets like gold. In addition to hurting the market, the escalating geopolitical turmoil is a threat to global economic growth.

Advertisment

"Amid these worries, the price of gold found new momentum to continue Friday's recovery, which was driven by a mixed US labour market recovery," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,848 per ounce and USD 21.70 per ounce, respectively.

Navneet Damani, senior vice-president of commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said gold prices rose as clashes between Israel and Hamas has raised the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and boosted the demand for safe haven assets like gold. PTI HG SGC RAM RAM