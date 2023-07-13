Gold jumps Rs 400; silver zooms Rs 2,300

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Gold prices jumped by Rs 400 to Rs 60,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 59,700 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver prices also zoomed Rs 2,300 to Rs 75,000 per kg.

"Gold prices climbed on Thursday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,100/10 gram up by Rs 400 from its previous day's close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, commodities, HDFC Securities, said.

In the global market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,960 per ounce and USD 24.17 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices extended their gains and traded at a four-week high following softer-than-expected US consumer inflation data which raised expectations that the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle might be coming to an end, Gandhi said. PTI HG TRB MR