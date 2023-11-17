Gold jumps Rs 540; silver rallies Rs 1,200

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Gold price jumped Rs 540 to Rs 61,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 61,210 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also rallied Rs 1,200 to Rs 76,500 per kg.

Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said that a bullish trend in the overseas markets supported the gold prices.

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,984 per ounce and USD 23.86 per ounce, respectively.

Gold rallied to a fresh weekly high as US macro data pointed to growing labour-market weakness, heightening expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold the line on interest rates, Gandhi said. PTI HG SHW