Gold plunges Rs 170; silver jumps Rs 800

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Gold plunged by Rs 170 to Rs 60,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid fall in precious metal prices in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

Advertisment

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 60,170 per 10 grams.

"Domestic markets gold price came under pressure, causing strength in the rupee," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

However, silver jumped Rs 800 to Rs 75,300 per kilogram.

In the global markets, gold was down at USD 1,925 per ounce, while silver was trading higher at USD 23.70 per ounce.

Comex gold fell on the back of strong US macro data that stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will pursue a higher-for-longer stance on interest rates, Gandhi said. PTI HG TRB TRB