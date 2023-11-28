Gold price climb Rs 100; silver unchanged at Rs 78,200 per kg

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Gold price climbed Rs 100 to Rs 62,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with gains in the precious metal's price in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 62,650 per 10 grams.

Silver price remained unchanged at Rs 78,200 per kilogram.

"Gold price edged higher on Tuesday, with spot gold price in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 62,750 per 10 grams, up by Rs 100 against the previous close," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities, HDFC Securities.

In the international markets, gold was up at USD 2,014 per ounce, while silver quoted almost flat at USD 24.60 per ounce.

Spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,014 per ounce, up by USD 4 from the previous close, Gandhi added.