Gold price rise to hit organised retailers sales volume by 9-11% in FY26: Crisil

Mumba: Gold prices racing to an all-time high is likely to impact the sales volume of organised gold jewellery retailers by 9-11 per cent in 2025-26, a report said on Wednesday.

However, with prices and realisations expected to be significantly higher on-year, revenues will still grow 13-15 per cent, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

This comes on the back of four straight years of more than 20 per cent revenue growth, which has seen the industry grow 2.5 times since fiscal 2021.

Volume, however, has remained subdued with consumers purchasing smaller quantities amid budget constraints due to higher prices.

The report further said as demand wanes, retailers are pushing sales through promotions and discounts amid increasing penetration in tier II and III cities.

The increase in costs, however, will be more than covered by jewellery getting sold at prices higher than the purchase and making prices, thus, operating profitability will rise 30-40 basis points (bps) year-on-year, driven by inventory gains.

The higher prices will also push up working capital borrowings for purchasing inventory for existing and planned stores, nonetheless, leverage will remain under control and debt protection metrics healthy, supporting credit profiles, said the report.

In FY25, retailers took a 4-5 per cent hit to volume as gold prices soared 25 per cent year-on-year amid geopolitical and economic concerns and as of mid-April 2025, gold prices are already 20 per cent higher than the average price in 2024-25.

Thus, even if the prices move up only 4-5 per cent from here, the average price will still be up 22-24 per cent year-on-year for FY26.

"The recent jump in prices came just before the start of the festive and marriage seasons in the first half of April 2025, limiting the impact on demand thus far. However, as ticket sizes for buyers are likely to remain constant, caratage and grammage may reduce, as seen in the last four fiscals, impacting volumes.

"The demand, though lower, remains supported by duty cuts on gold imports announced last year," Crisil Ratings Director Himank Sharma said.

The implementation of Goods and Services Tax and Bureau of Indian Standards hallmark continue to push customers towards organised retailers, supporting revenue growth.

Higher realisations will push another year of double-digit revenue growth for organised retailers, resulting in revenues of Rs 4.5-5 lakh crore for the industry.

The debt of gold jewellery retailers will rise as the cost of inventory replenishment as well as new store inventory rises with higher prices, although higher revenue and profitability will provide cash flow towards store expansion.