Gold rallies Rs 1,000 to hit Rs 1.31 lakh/10g, breaches USD 4,200 an ounce in global markets

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Rising for the third straight session, gold prices on Wednesday rallied by Rs 1,000 to scale an all-time high of Rs 1,31,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on continuous buying by retailers and jewellers amid the ongoing festive season.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,30,800 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 1,000 to hit a record of Rs 1,31,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), from the previous close of Rs 1,30,200 per 10 grams.

However, silver prices retreated from the record levels, plunging by Rs 3,000 to Rs 1,82,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes).

The white metal had surged Rs 6,000 to hit a new peak of Rs 1,85,000 per kg on Tuesday.

"Gold climbed to fresh record highs on Wednesday, driven by the strong global price rally and robust domestic physical and investment demand.

"While the rupee's appreciation acted as a crucial headwind, limiting gains in the domestic market, however, the overall momentum remains firmly bullish, a trend traders expected to continue amidst peak festive season buying," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst of HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold rose to hit a lifetime high of USD 4,218.32 per ounce.

"Gold has now reached our second target of USD 4,200 per ounce, much faster than anticipated. China's continued buying, which was anticipated to be weaker in September but turned out to be wrong, has reignited confidence in the yellow metal and its long-term trajectory," Sandip Raichura, CEO of Retail Broking & Distribution and Director at PL Capital, said.

He added that ETF and other emerging market reserve bank buying continues unabated.

"Anticipation of a global (uncertain) downturn, increased trade conflicts between US-China, the American government shutdown, the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine and of course, potential Fed actions are all adding fuel to the fire," Raichura said.

Spot silver was trading 2.81 per cent higher at USD 52.84 per ounce in the overseas markets. It had hit a fresh peak of USD 53.62 per ounce on Tuesday.

According to commodities market experts, silver prices surged sharply amid a historic short squeeze and tightening liquidity in the London market, which forced traders to rush for physical supply worldwide.

Manav Modi, Analyst – Precious Metal at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Safe haven buying for both gold and silver continued as US-China trade tensions increased further uncertainty, with expectations of further interest rate cuts by Federal Reserve, adding to momentum." PTI HG HG MR