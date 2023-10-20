Gold rallies Rs 750; silver jumps Rs 500

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Gold price rallied Rs 750 to Rs 61,650 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong cues in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 60,900 per 10 grams.

"Gold price advanced on Friday, following strong gains in the overseas market," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver also jumped Rs 500 to Rs 74,700 per kilogram.

In the global markets, both gold and silver were quoting higher at USD 1,980 per ounce and USD 23.20 per ounce, respectively.

Comex spot gold hit a nearly four-month high on Friday due to concerns over geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, Gandhi said. PTI HG SHW