Gold remains flat at Rs 59,750/10 grams

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Gold price remained flat at Rs 59,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

Advertisment

However, silver fell by Rs 100 to Rs 72,900 per kg.

In the global markets, gold was up at USD 1,915 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 22.72 per ounce.

Gold hovered near a multi-week low amid mixed fundamentals.

The upside was capped by prospects for further monetary policy tightening by the US Fed, which continued to support the dollar index, and closed at the 102.84 level in the previous week and turned out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the gold price, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

While China's economic woes and geopolitical concerns could limit the downside for the safe-haven metal, Gandhi added. PTI HG SHW