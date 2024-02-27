Gold remains flat at Rs 62,950 per 10 grams; Silver declines by Rs 400

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Gold prices remained flat at Rs 62,950 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 400 to Rs 74,200 per kilogram. In the previous trade, silver ended at Rs 74,600 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading flat at Rs 62,950 per 10 grams, unchanged from the previous close," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities, HDFC Securities.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading higher at USD 2,034 per ounce from USD 2,031 per ounce in the previous trade.

"Gold prices traded in a choppy range on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Pullbacks in the US dollar and Treasury yields provided support for gold prices, while expectations of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war reduced safe haven demand," Gandhi added.

Silver was marginally down at USD 22.65 per ounce from USD 22.75 per ounce in the previous trade. PTI SUM DR