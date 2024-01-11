Gold remains flat at Rs 63,150 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Gold prices remained flat at Rs 63,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver was also flat at Rs 76,300 per kilogram.

HDFC Securities' senior analyst of commodities Saumil Gandhi said, spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading flat at Rs 63,150/ 10 grams, unchanged from the previous close.

Meanwhile, in the futures trade, February contract of gold rose Rs 164 to Rs 62,160 per 10 grams on the MCX. Also, March contract of silver climbed Rs 120 to Rs 72,089 per kg on the bourse.

In the overseas markets, gold is trading marginally higher at USD 2,031 per ounce, while silver is down at USD 22.97 per ounce.

Going forward, traders anticipate that gold prices are likely to trade in a choppy range before the outcome of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data which will be released later on Thursday, Gandhi added.