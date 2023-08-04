Gold remains flat; silver falls Rs 100

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Gold price remained flat at Rs 60,100 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

However, silver fell by Rs 100 to Rs 74,900 per kilogram.

In the global market, gold was flat at USD 1,934 per ounce while silver was down at USD 23.47 per ounce.

Gold remains under pressure this week following rising treasury yields and a stronger dollar index.

The US employment data, which is going to be published later on Friday, could provide further insight into the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate rise which is now the centre of attention, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. PTI HG HG ANU ANU