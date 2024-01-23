Gold rises Rs 100; silver jumps Rs 200

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Gold prices increased Rs 100 to Rs 63,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a jump in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous session, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 63,150 per 10 grams.

Silver also rose Rs 200 to Rs 75,700 per kilogram. It had closed at Rs 75,500 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,250/10 grams, up by Rs 100, amid recovery in the overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst-Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were trading higher at USD 2,028 per ounce and USD 22.24 per ounce, respectively.

Due to the unrest in the Middle East, safe haven buying helped gold prices trade slightly higher on Tuesday, Gandhi added. PTI SHW SGC RAM RAM