Gold prices rise by Rs 100 to Rs 98,600/10 g; silver stays flat

New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 100 to Rs 98,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to a pick-up demand by the jewellers and retailers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 100 to Rs 98,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

In addition, silver prices remained flat for the second straight session at Rs 1,00,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday.

On the global front, spot gold dipped by USD 21.91 per ounce or 0.66 per cent to USD 3,295.82 per ounce.

"Gold is trading steady near USD 3,320 per ounce, with investors' focus shifting to upcoming US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, University of Michigan inflation expectations, and consumer sentiment," Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said.