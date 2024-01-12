Gold rises Rs 130; silver slumps Rs 300

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Gold prices rose Rs 130 to Rs 63,280 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 63,150 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, slumped Rs 300 to Rs 76,000 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,280/10 gram, up Rs 130 taking cues from overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Meanwhile, in the futures trade, February contract of gold climbed Rs 541 to Rs 62,329 per 10 grams on the MCX. Also, March contract of silver jumped Rs 695 to Rs 72,049 per kg on the exchange.

In the international markets, gold was trading higher at USD 2,038 per ounce, while silver was down at USD 22.92 per ounce.

Amid rise in global geopolitical uncertainties, the demand for gold as a safe haven asset has increased among investors, Gandhi added. PTI HG TRB