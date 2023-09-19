Gold rises Rs 150; silver climbs Rs 400

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Gold prices rose Rs 150 to Rs 60,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid strong cues from global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 60,200 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 400 to Rs 74,800 per kilogram.

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,936 per ounce and USD 23.33 per ounce, respectively.

"The Comex spot gold price surpassed resistance of USD 1,935 per ounce, following weakness in the dollar index and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its September meeting," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said. PTI HG HG TRB TRB