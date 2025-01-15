Gold rises Rs 220 to Rs 80,800 per 10 gm; silver rules flat

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Gold prices increased Rs 220 to Rs 80,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rise in precious metal rates in the global markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal finished at Rs 80,580 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

However, silver was trading flat at Rs 91,700 per kg on Wednesday.

The price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 220 to Rs 80,400 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 80,180 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Traders said gold rallied due to fresh demand from local jewellers and a strong trend in the overseas markets.

Meanwhile, in futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for February delivery rallied Rs 470 or 0.6 per cent to Rs 78,626 per 10 grams.

"Gold experienced positive buying momentum as a weaker dollar index lent support to the metal. However, the possibility of white flags in the Middle East could lead to profit booking at higher levels," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

Silver contracts for March delivery bounced Rs 667 or 0.74 per cent to Rs 91,223 per kg.

Globally, Comex gold futures increased USD 26.40 per ounce or nearly 1 per cent to USD 2,708.70 per ounce.

"Gold moved higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a pullback in the US dollar following the softer US Producer Price Index data that helped pause the recent surge in the US dollar," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Market participants now focus on the consumer price index (CPI) report due to release later on Wednesday, Gandhi said.

If CPI comes in softer than estimates, then the Federal Reserve's odds of lowering interest rates for this year may increase, and this will help precious metals gain more, he added.

Silver futures quoted 1.30 per cent higher at USD 30.75 per ounce in the Asian market hours.

According to Abans Holdings' Chief Executive Officer Chintan Mehta, investors will also closely monitor the upcoming speeches from three Federal Reserve officials, which will provide more insights into the Fed's interest rate direction.

On the market outlook for the yellow metal, Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, President-elect Donald Trump's tariffs might raise inflation, which would affect gold prices and market mood. PTI HG HG SHW