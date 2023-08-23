Gold rises Rs 90; silver zooms Rs 800

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Gold prices rose Rs 90 to Rs 59,500 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a jump in precious metal prices in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had finished at Rs 59,410 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 800 to Rs 75,300 per kilogram.

"Gold gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,500/10 grams, up by Rs 90, taking positive cues from overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold and silver were up at USD 1,903 per ounce and USD 23.75 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold and silver continue to inch higher, amidst a slight pullback in US dollar and treasury yields ahead of a central bankers' gathering that could provide cues on interest rates outlook," Navneet Damani, Senior Vice President - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. PTI HG SHW