Union Budget 2024: What gets costlier, and what becomes cheaper?

New Delhi: Gold, silver and other precious metals along with imported mobile phones, certain cancer drugs and medical devices are set to become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in customs duty in the Union Budget 2024-25.
However, certain items such as imported garden umbrellas and laboratory chemicals are also set to become costly due to an increase in basic customs duty.
The following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.
Cheaper
Gold bar and Dore
Silver bar and Dore
Platinum, Palladium, Osmium, Ruthenium and Iridium
Coins of precious metals
Platinum and Palladium used in the manufacture of noble metal solutions, noble metal compounds and catalytic convertors
Cancer Drugs - Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, Durvalumab
Medical Equipment
All types of polyethylene for use in the manufacture of orthopaedic implants
X-ray tubes for use in the manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
Flat panel detectors (including scintillators) for use in the manufacture of X-ray machines for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary use
Mobile phones and accessories
Imported cellular mobile phone
Charger/Adapter of cellular mobile
Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) of cellular mobile phone
Specified capital goods for use in the manufacture of solar cells or solar modules, and parts for the manufacture of such capital goods
Shea nuts
Fishing
Fish lipid oil for use in the manufacture of aquatic feed
Crude fish oil for use in the manufacture of aquatic feed
Metals and minerals
Natural Graphite
Natural sands of all kinds
Quartz
Critical Minerals
Lithium carbonates
Lithium oxide and hydroxide
Nitrates of potassium
Steel Sector
Ferro Nickel and Blister Copper
Textile and Leather Sector
Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate (MDI) for use in the manufacture of Spandex Yarn
Costlier
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) flex films (also known as PVC flex banners or PVC flex sheets)
Garden umbrellas
Laboratory chemicals
Solar glass for the manufacture of solar cells or solar modules
Tinned copper interconnect for the manufacture of solar cells or solar modules.