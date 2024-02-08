Gold slips Rs 70; silver remains flat

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Gold price slipped Rs 70 to Rs 63,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in precious metal prices in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal prices had finished at Rs 63,370 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

However, silver remained flat at Rs 74,600 per kilogram.

HDFC Securities' Senior Analyst of Commodities Saumil Gandhi said spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,300 per 10 grams, down by Rs 70, taking cues from the overseas markets.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,029 per ounce, down by USD 4 from the previous close.

However, silver was trading marginally higher at USD 22.29 per ounce. PTI HG HG SHW SHW