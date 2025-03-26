Gold snaps 4-day losing streak, climbs Rs 235 to Rs 90,685/10 g

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Cutting short the four-day losing streak, gold prices rebounded by Rs 235 to Rs 90,685 per 10 grams on Wednesday amid firm global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Tuesday, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had ended at Rs 90,450 per 10 grams.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 235 to Rs 90,235 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 90,000 per 10 grams.

According to the traders, fresh buying by retailers after recent losses led to the recovery in gold prices. Firm global trends also influenced the sentiment.

Similarly, silver prices recovered by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,01,500 per kg. The metal had settled at Rs 1,00,000 per kg on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, spot gold traded 0.16 per cent higher at USD 3,024.96 per ounce in the global markets. Also, Comex gold futures for April delivery in the Asian market hours quoted higher at USD 3,059.10 per ounce.

"Gold edged slightly higher on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven demand and strong inflow from gold-backed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

"The uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff decision on April 2 appears to be a crucial factor supporting safe-haven metal gold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said market participants are awaiting key macroeconomic data, including US GDP and Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, scheduled for release later this week.

"The broader trend will also be influenced by developments in the Russia-Ukraine situation, which continues to drive safe-haven demand," Trivedi added.

According to Kotak Securities' AVP-Commodity Research, Kaynat Chainwala, investors will also closely monitor the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members for further guidance on interest rate direction and future course of action for bullion prices. PTI HG MR HG SHW