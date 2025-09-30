Gold soars to lifetime high of Rs 1.2 lakh per 10g in Delhi amid festive demand

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday climbed Rs 500 to touch a lifetime high of Rs 1.20 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital due to a weak dollar and expectations of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal had rallied Rs 1,500 to close at Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams in the previous session on festive demand.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity extended the gains for the fourth straight session by rising Rs 500 to hit a record high of Rs 1,19,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) in the local bullion market. The precious metal had settled at Rs 1,18,900 per 10 grams in the previous session.

"Gold prices surged as investors turned jittery amid looming prospects of a US government shutdown after talks between Trump and congressional leaders ended without agreement on short-term funding.

"This unsettled investors as it could delay the release of the official jobs report and complicate the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

The yellow metal prices have risen by Rs 41,050 or 52 per cent in the current calendar year, surging from Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

In addition, silver prices increased by Rs 500 to hit a new peak of Rs 1,50,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. It had surged Rs 7,000 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,50,000 per kg on Monday.

So far in this year, silver prices have zoomed by Rs 60,800 or 67.78 per cent, rallying from Rs 89,700 per kg on December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 97.80, lower by 0.10 per cent, further lending support to the bullion prices.

Globally, bullion prices retreated from record highs to trade lower as investors booked profits on elevated levels.

Spot gold fell 0.55 per cent to USD 3,813.14 per ounce. It hit a record high of USD 3,871.72 per ounce in the intraday session.

Spot silver dipped 1.51 per cent to trade at USD 46.22 per ounce in the overseas markets.

"The yellow metal hit a fresh record high of USD 3,871 per ounce and is currently trading with a loss at USD 3,818 per ounce as traders booked profits on elevated levels," said Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Meanwhile, in futures trade, gold and silver prices retreated from the record high as investors booked profits at elevated levels.

Gold futures for December delivery fell Rs 141 or 0.12 per cent to trade at Rs 1,16,203 per 10 grams. In the morning session, the precious metal futures surged Rs 1,444 or 1.24 per cent to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,17,788 per 10 grams.

Silver futures for December delivery tumbled Rs 1,914 or 1.34 per cent to Rs 1,41,185 per kilogram. The white metal had bounced by Rs 1,231 or 0.86 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,44,330 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange.

"Gold traded volatile ahead of key US data releases, including ADP nonfarm employment change, and Friday's nonfarm payrolls with unemployment figures.

"Profit booking by market participants also added volatility in the gold and silver futures," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

In the overseas markets, gold futures went lower by 0.38 per cent to USD 3,840.50 per ounce. The yellow metal for December delivery had jumped to a record of USD 3,899.15 per ounce in the session.

Silver futures for December delivery were trading 1.49 per cent lower at USD 46.31 per ounce. It had hit a high of USD 47.41 per ounce.

Abans Financial Services' Chief Executive Officer Chintan Mehta said: "Markets will closely watch the escalating global uncertainties as it will fuel the sentiment for overall demand and supply disruptions." "These signals are likely to define the next pathway for gold rally in the days ahead, as traders gauge whether economic conditions warrant deeper easing or a more cautious stance," Mehta added. PTI HG HG MR