Gold stays flat at Rs 66,400 per 10/grams; silver declines Rs 100

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Gold prices stayed flat at Rs 66,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal maintained its ground in the latest trade after it hit an all-time high mark in the previous close.

"Gold prices traded flat on Monday after notching a fresh all-time high in the previous session," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

However, silver prices plunged Rs 100 to Rs 75,500 per kg, while it had ended at Rs 75,600 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,180 per ounce, while silver was trading at USD 24.29 per ounce.

"According to data released on Friday, US employment exceeded forecasts in February while wage rises slowed, adding to signs of healthy economic growth and softer inflation," Gandhi said.

Traders will look forward to US macroeconomic data, including Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday, which will provide further direction for precious metal prices, Praveen Singh - Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said. PTI SHW HVA