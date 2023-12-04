Gold surges Rs 450 to hit record high of Rs 64,300 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased Rs 450 to hit a fresh record high of Rs 64,300 per 10 grams in the national capital amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 63,850 per 10 grams.

However, silver remained flat at Rs 80,200 per kilogram.

"Gold prices extended gains on Monday, trading at a record high of Rs 64,300/10 gram, up by Rs 450 following a bullish trend in the overseas markets," HDFC Securities' Senior Analyst of Commodities Saumil Gandhi said.

In the international markets, gold was trading higher at USD 2,077 per ounce while silver was down at USD 25.40 per ounce.

Spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,077 per ounce, up USD 6 from its previous close.

Comex gold reached a new all-time high on Monday, hitting an intra-day high of USD 2,146 per ounce in Asian trading hours due to increased geopolitical tension in the Middle East, Gandhi said. PTI HG TRB