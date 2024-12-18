Golden Homes embarks on ambitious expansion plan

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Real estate developer Golden Homes Pvt Ltd has drawn up plans to expand presence with new projects in Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore and in Bengaluru.

The company, which has completed several realty projects, announced its latest 23 acre multi-format project to come up in Kelambakkam in neighbouring Kancheepuram district.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter in our journey. With our expertise, passion and commitment to excellence, we are confident that Golden Homes will continue to be a trusted and respected name in the real estate industry," Golden Homes Pvt Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Balsingh George said in a company statement on Wednesday.

The company, as part of its growth strategy, has plans to enter Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore and Bengaluru in the near future.

"Our goal is to create homes that are not just functional, but also beautiful and sustainable," George added. PTI VIJ ROH