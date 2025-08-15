Goldi Solar completes rooftop solar installations at Gujarat's Chikhalda village

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Renewable energy player Goldi Solar on Friday said it has completed rooftop solar installations at Gujarat's Chikhalda village, around 390 km from capital Gandhinagar.

The company has solarised every building in the village including homes, school, public space, and water infrastructure at zero cost to ensure 24x7 stable electricity, the Ishver Dholakiya-led firm said in a statement.

"The village has achieved complete energy independence after being adopted by Goldi Solar. Goldi Solar has deployed its high-quality solar modules, manufactured using cutting-edge AI-powered technology, which is the first of its kind in India," it said.

The initiative aligns with government's flagship programmes like PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM Yojana, which aim to democratise access to clean electricity and empower rural communities.

Surat-based Goldi Solar is India's largest solar PV module manufacturing and renewable energy solutions company with a capacity of 14.7 GW along with an AI-powered manufacturing line. PTI ABI HVA