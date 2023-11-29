Goldi Solar offers rooftop solar power installation to 41 workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel

New Delhi: Gujarat-based Goldi Solar on Wednesday said it will install rooftop solar power system at the houses of the 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday evening, rescue team pulled out all the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days.

"With the nation celebrating safe returns of our brave workers who were trapped in Uttarkashi, we will support the affected families and individuals. Goldi Solar will power the residence of all the 41 workers with rooftop solar installations," the company said in a statement.

Goldi Solar Founder and MD Ishver Dholakiya said, this initiative is a step to empowering these families with access to sustainable energy and hope for a brighter future. Goldi Solar is committed to helping underprivileged communities and contributing to their well-being.

The company will bear the cost of the initiative, he said.

Headquartered in Surat (Gujarat), Goldi Solar has two solar module/panel manufacturing plants, totalling 3,000 megawatts (MW) in Pipodara and Navsari districts.

The company is in the process of investing Rs 5,000 crore to double its module manufacturing capacity to 6,000 MW by 2026, besides setting up a cell manufacturing unit.