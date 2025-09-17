Goldi Solar produces 'world's largest module’

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Clean energy player Goldi Solar on Wednesday announced manufacturing a large-sized solar module, claiming it to be the world's largest in dimensions.

The module has been designed 75 inches in width and 150 inches in length, the company said in a statement.

"Named NaMo Saur Samrat, this record-breaking module was produced at the company’s manufacturing unit in Kosamba, Gujarat, to honour the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

The company's Founder and Managing Director Ishver Dholakia said under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is advancing towards sustainability and achieving 500 GW renewable energy capacity.

The country has already achieved over half of the target, he said.