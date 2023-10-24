Goldi Solar to add 1,000 MW to its operational capacity by Q3: MD Ishver Dholakiya

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Goldi Solar will add another 1,000 MW to scale its operational capacity to 4,000 MW by December-end, its Managing Director Ishver Dholakiya has said.

The company is also eyeing an order book of Rs 5,000 crore for the 2023-24 financial year, he added.

"We are bullish on the solar market. There is a good demand for our products in domestic and international markets. Now, we are aiming for order bookings of over Rs 5,000 crore in the current fiscal from customers in India, the US, South America, Africa, Europe and the Gulf countries," Dholakiya said in reply to a question on exports.

Besides, the company will make operational another 1,000 MW of capacity by the third quarter of this fiscal, the MD informed.

Gujarat-based Goldi Solar has two solar module/panel manufacturing plants, totalling 3,000 megawatts (MW) in Pipodara and Navsari districts.

The company is in the process of investing Rs 5,000 crore to double its module manufacturing capacity to 6,000 MW by 2026, besides setting up a cell manufacturing unit.

"There are very few companies that are into solar cell manufacturing in India. A large portion of its requirement is met through imports. As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat missions, we are setting up a cell manufacturing unit in India which will cater to the domestic demand at competitive prices, reducing dependence on imports," Dholakiya said.

On the status of the cell-making facility, he said Goldi Solar is engaged with global players for the transfer of technology, to be used in the manufacturing.

"We are planning for the initial production of cells with the latest Topcon technology, which is 20-25 per cent more efficient than currently used Mono Perc cells. This aligns with our policy of bringing the latest technology to our esteemed customers and always staying ahead of the technology curve," he added. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL