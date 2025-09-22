Goldman Sachs '10,000 Women' initiative expands in India, adds IIM-A, IIM-L EIC as academic partners

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Goldman Sachs on Monday announced the expansion of its '10,000 Women' initiative in India, adding that the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIM-L EIC) will be the new academic partners.

The '10,000 Women' initiative, a global programme fostering economic growth by providing women entrepreneurs with business education, mentoring, networking, and access to capital, will now operate with three academic partners in India, including the existing Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - NSRCEL.

Together with NSRCEL, the programme aims to graduate 1,000 women entrepreneurs in India over the next year, and grow its current overall intake of about 3,800 women entrepreneurs to 10,000 by 2033, according to a company statement.

"We are doubling our commitment to women entrepreneurs in India. Widening our partnership with India's premier business schools will drive a powerful combination of education, mentorship, and networks for these entrepreneurs.

"They will become pillars of India's growth," Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs' business in India, said. PTI ANK DRR