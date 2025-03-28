Goldman Sachs acquires HAL, Zomato shares worth Rs 281 crore

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Banking and financial services major Goldman Sachs on Friday bought shares of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Zomato worth Rs 281 crore through open market transactions.

Goldman Sachs through its affiliate -- Goldman Sachs (Singapore) -- purchased 3.85 lakh shares of Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), as per the block deal data on the BSE.

US-based Goldman Sachs also acquired 60.07 lakh scrips of online food delivery aggregator Zomato, the data showed.

The shares were picked up in the price range of Rs 199.5-4,176.25 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 280.96 crore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based asset management firm Kadensa Capital through its arm -- Kadensa Master Fund -- sold the same number of shares in HAL and Zomato at the same price.

On Friday, shares of HAL rose marginally to close at Rs 4,176 apiece on the BSE. Zomato fell 2.07 per cent to settle at Rs 201.50 per piece on the exchange. PTI HG HG BAL BAL