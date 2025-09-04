Goldman Sachs, Allianz Global, others buy 12.2 pc stake in Aptus Value Housing for Rs 2,006 cr

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Goldman Sachs, Allianz Global, Kotak Mahindra MF, and Copthall Mauritius Investment, among others, collectively bought a 12.2 per cent stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance for Rs 2,006 crore through open market transactions.

Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund (MF), Quant MF, East Bridge Capital Master Fund, Oxbow Master Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Tata AIG General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and US-based asset management firm Lighthouse Investment Partners were other buyers of Aptus Value Housing shares on the NSE.

According to the block deal data available on the NSE, these entities collectively purchased 6,09,98,550 equity shares, amounting to a 12.20 per cent stake in Chennai-based Aptus Value Housing Finance.

The transaction was valued at around Rs 2,005.94 crore, and was executed at an average price of Rs 328.85 apiece.

Meanwhile, US-based global investment firm WestBridge Capital, through its arm WestBridge Crossover Fund LLC, has offloaded an equal number of shares at the same price on the exchange.

WestBridge Capital is one of the promoters of Aptus Value Housing Finance.

After the stake sale, WestBridge Capital's holding in Aptus Value Housing Finance has come down to 3.99 per cent from 16.19 per cent.

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance slipped 0.60 per cent to close at Rs 330.15 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In June this year, WestBridge Capital divested a 12.4 per cent stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance for Rs 1,906 crore. PTI HG HG BAL BAL