Goldman Sachs Asset Mgmt sells 2.7 pc stake in Blackbuck for Rs 295 cr

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) GSAM Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, on Monday sold a 2.7 per cent stake in Zinka Logistics Solutions for Rs 295 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Goldman Sachs Asset Management oversees approximately USD 2.9 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of March 31, 2025.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, GSAM Holdings LLC offloaded 49.09 lakh equity shares, representing a 2.74 per cent stake in Zinka Logistics Solutions, the company of trucking aggregator BlackBuck.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 600.32 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 294.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 41.16 lakh shares or nearly a 2.3 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Zinka Logistics Solutions for Rs 247 crore.

The transaction was valued at around Rs 246.90 crore, and was executed at an average price of Rs 599.77 apiece.

After the latest transaction, Nomura's holding in Blackbuck through its affiliates rose to 3.94 per cent from 1.64 per cent.

Details of the other buyers of Zinka Logistics Solutions' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions slipped 0.23 per cent to close at Rs 635.05 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG BAL