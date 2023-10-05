Goldman Sachs opens new office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Goldman Sachs on Thursday announced the opening of a new office here.

Advertisment

The office will be a centre of excellence for the firm’s client onboarding efforts and will house platforms such as engineering and global enterprise partnerships, a release said.

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao, who inaugurated the new office said: "I am pleased to inaugurate Goldman Sachs’ new long-term office in Hyderabad after they first established presence here in 2021. It reflects Telangana’s holistic initiatives to engage, collaborate and drive multinational firms to setup in Hyderabad." Richard Gnodde, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International said: "Our new Hyderabad office is a testament to the firm’s continued commitment to Indian talent, which is world-class." Gunjan Samtani, country head of Goldman Sachs Services India and global chief operating officer of Engineering at Goldman Sachs, said: "This new Hyderabad office exemplifies our priorities of collaboration, innovation, sustainability and cutting-edge technology, and our commitment to enable our people to innovate locally and collaborate globally." The office comprises new hires and internal transfers from Bengaluru to ensure efficient knowledge transfer, culture orientation and to implement the firm’s talent seeding strategy. Currently, there are over 1,500 professionals in Hyderabad of which over 75 per cent are new hires, it said.

The new office comprises a 3.51 lakh square feet nine-storey tower located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City and has capacity to accommodate approximately 2,500 professionals. Collectively with the Bengaluru office, today India has the largest presence of Goldman Sachs globally outside its New York headquarters, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH