Good Glamm Group co-founder Priyanka Gill elevated to board; named Good Media chairperson

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Content-to-commerce player The Good Glamm Group on Thursday announced the elevation of Group Co-Founder Priyanka Gill to the board.

Gill is also elevated to chairperson of Good Media Co, the company said.

The announcement marks her transition to a more strategic position within the Group, the company said.

"Remaining an integral part of the Good Glamm Group as Group Co-Founder, Priyanka will continue to advise on strategic and investment matters while also taking on special oversight as Chairperson Good Media Co.

"Given her wide-ranging experience and a proven track record, her contribution to the Good Glamm Group's upward trajectory will continue to be pivotal," the company release said.

Gill has also joined as Venture Partner in Kalaari Capital, which is an investor in Good Glamm Group.

"She is already a Founding Board member of CXXO. The CXXO initiative by Kalaari Capital is dedicated to supporting companies led by female founders, aligning seamlessly with Priyanka's broader commitment to championing entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs," the release said. PTI MBI TRB